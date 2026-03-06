Study finds fewer pregnant women accepting acetaminophen prescriptions after claims about Tylenol

Research published in The Lancet finds fewer pregnant women are accepting prescriptions for acetaminophen during emergency room visits across the country.

The study reports that 22% fewer mothers-to-be are accepting prescriptions for acetaminophen, the active ingredient in Tylenol.

The trend follows claims from Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. that Tylenol can cause autism.

Bloomberg’s Deborah Rodriguez reports that major medical groups disagree with the health secretary’s advice.

Those groups say studies have shown Tylenol is safe for pregnant women and can treat fevers that could lead to neurological disorders in their babies.