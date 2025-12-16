Study finds COVID-19 vaccination lowers risk of severe illness and preterm birth in pregnant women

A newly published study finds women who are vaccinated against COVID-19 are significantly less likely to experience severe illness or deliver their babies prematurely.

The study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, analyzed nearly 20,000 pregnancies. Researchers found pregnant women who were vaccinated against COVID-19 were about 60 percent less likely to be hospitalized and 90 percent less likely to require intensive care compared with those who were unvaccinated at the time of infection.

The research also shows vaccination was strongly associated with lower risks of preterm birth and stillbirth. Women who received the COVID-19 vaccine during pregnancy, rather than before becoming pregnant, had even lower rates of preterm birth and stillbirth.

Lead researcher Dr. Deborah Money said the findings add to a growing body of evidence supporting vaccination during pregnancy.

“The body of evidence is overwhelmingly clear that COVID-19 vaccination is safe and effective in pregnancy,” Money said, adding that the virus “is still a serious virus that can cause serious illness.”

Separate research published in Obstetrics & Gynecology found children born to mothers who had COVID-19 while pregnant face an elevated risk of developmental disorders by age three, including speech delays, autism, motor disorders and other developmental delays.

Researchers say the latest findings highlight the significant benefits of COVID-19 vaccination for pregnant women and their babies, particularly in reducing severe illness and the risk of premature delivery.

WSB Radio’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story.