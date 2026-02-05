Statewide poll from Emory finds gun violence is biggest concern for parents

ATLANTA — A new statewide poll from the Emory Center for Child Health Policy has found that gun violence in their communities and their schools is the biggest concern for parents.

“What we know is that guns are the leading cause of death for children greater than one year old,” reports Professor Stephen Patrick with Emory University’s School of Public Health.

The study asked more than 1,000 parents across the state.

Patrick says other top worries for Georgia parents are education and school quality, social media, mental health and suicide, and bullying.

He says the fact that gun violence is the top concern is a shift, but he says it may be that Georgia has a higher than national average rate of deaths from guns compared to the rest of the country.