Sprouts recalls pasta salad over possible Listeria contamination

ATLANTA — Sprouts Farmers Market is recalling its Smoked Mozzarella Pasta Salad due to possible Listeria contamination.

The pasta salad, supplied by Fresh Creative Foods, was sold as a “grab and go” item in the deli department at Sprouts locations across more than 25 states, including Georgia.

The FDA is urging customers to throw the product away or return it for a refund. Officials also advise cleaning any surfaces or utensils that may have come in contact with the pasta salad to prevent cross-contamination.

Health officials warn that Listeria infections can cause serious illness, particularly in older adults, people with weakened immune systems, and those who are pregnant or their newborns. Symptoms include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, and confusion.

WSB’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story