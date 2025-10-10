Researchers say new COVID vaccine offers similar protection levels as flu shot

ATLANTA — Researchers at Emory University say this year’s COVID-19 vaccine is showing similar effectiveness to the annual flu shot.

Mehul Suthar with the Emory Vaccine Center says the updated COVID vaccine appears to be 40 to 45 percent effective, adding that it protects against the strains currently circulating. “It’s on par with what we have seen for the flu vaccine,” Suthar said.

While the shot may not completely prevent infection, Suthar says it can reduce the severity and duration of illness. “The duration that you’re infected, whether it be in the upper respiratory tract or in the lungs is much shorter, and the magnitude is not as great,” he said.

Suthar recommends getting vaccinated soon, especially before the holiday season. “I would recommend that individuals, if they’re going to take it, start to take it now so that they’re protected during the wintertime, especially when we have more holidays with gatherings and Thanksgiving,” he said.

The vaccine is particularly recommended for people 65 and older or those with high-risk health factors, after consulting with their doctor.

WSB’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story