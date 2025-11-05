Health

Recall Alert: Haagen-Dazs Chocolate Dark Chocolate Mini Bars pulled over allergy risk

By WSB Radio News Staff
Haagen Daz recall The affected product is Häagen-Dazs Chocolate Dark Chocolate Mini Bars in the 6-count package with batch code LLA519501 and a Best By date of January 31, 2027.
ATLANTA — A popular frozen dessert is being recalled due to undeclared ingredients that could pose a health risk.

Dryer’s Grand Ice Cream Company is recalling select Haagen-Dazs “Chocolate Dark Chocolate” Mini Bars because the products may contain wheat that is not listed on the label, according to the FDA. The recall affects six-count boxes with a “best by” date of January 31, 2027.

The recalled bars were distributed to Kroger stores in Georgia and other locations across 30 states, as well as Giant Eagle stores in northern regions.

So far, no illnesses have been reported. However, the undeclared wheat could cause serious or life-threatening reactions for people with wheat allergies.

Customers who purchased the affected product are urged to return it to the store for a full refund.

