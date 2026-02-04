Health

New study say probiotics may not just be good for the gut, but also the brain

By WSB Radio News Staff
CLINICAL NUTRITION — Probiotics may be good for the brain, According to a study published in Clinical Nutrition, probiotics may not just be good for the gut, but also the brain.

Researchers found probiotics were linked to modest improvements in depressive symptoms in adults.

The study shows that probiotics worked particularly well when used alongside conventional treatments.

For example, one study found significant improvements in women with depression who were already taking antidepressants.

This suggests that probiotics may be most effective as an add-on therapy rather than a standalone treatment.

