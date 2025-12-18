New study contradicts claims of link between Covid vaccines and higher death rates

FRANCE — A new study is contradicting claims of a link between Covid vaccines and higher death rates.

The study was published in JAMA’s Open Network by researchers in France who found after adjusting for demographic factors and certain underlying health conditions, vaccinated adults had a 74% lower risk of death from severe Covid.

Data also shows the vaccinated adults studied had a 25% lower risk of mortality from any cause.

Researchers used information from the French National Health Data system to identify 28 million adults between the ages of 18 to 59, with 22.7 million getting at least one dose of the vaccine between May and October 2021, while 5.9 million were unvaccinated.