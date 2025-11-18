New national flu vaccine guidelines outline different doses for adults and seniors

The American College of Physicians has released new flu vaccine recommendations, advising that adults ages 18 to 64 can receive any standard-dose vaccine this season, while adults 65 and older should receive the high-dose version.

Medical contributor Dr. Celine Gounder says the guidance reflects how different flu vaccines compare with one another. ACP President Dr. Jason Goldman noted that, unlike previous years, the organization did not work with the CDC on developing this season’s recommendations.

“This current vaccine committee that Secretary Kennedy created is not in accord with standard process or how things should be done,” Goldman said.

Both doctors emphasize that while the flu vaccine may not fully prevent infection, it remains highly effective at reducing the risk of severe illness.

The updated recommendations follow guidance from Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.