Health

New national flu vaccine guidelines outline different doses for adults and seniors

By WSB Radio News Staff
(Steve Pfost/Newsday RM via Getty Images)
By WSB Radio News Staff

The American College of Physicians has released new flu vaccine recommendations, advising that adults ages 18 to 64 can receive any standard-dose vaccine this season, while adults 65 and older should receive the high-dose version.

Medical contributor Dr. Celine Gounder says the guidance reflects how different flu vaccines compare with one another. ACP President Dr. Jason Goldman noted that, unlike previous years, the organization did not work with the CDC on developing this season’s recommendations.

“This current vaccine committee that Secretary Kennedy created is not in accord with standard process or how things should be done,” Goldman said.

Both doctors emphasize that while the flu vaccine may not fully prevent infection, it remains highly effective at reducing the risk of severe illness.

The updated recommendations follow guidance from Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Top Stories
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!