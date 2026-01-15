New federal data shows overdose deaths declining nationwide

ATLANTA — New data from the federal government shows overdose deaths are on the decline after rising for more than two decades.

Preliminary data from the National Center for Health Statistics shows overdose deaths fell by more than 20 percent in 2025. According to the report, deaths declined in every state except Arizona, Hawaii, Kansas, New Mexico, and North Dakota.

Nationally, an estimated 73,000 people died from overdoses in the 12-month period ending last August, a drop of about 21 percent from the previous year.

Georgia also saw a significant decline. Preliminary numbers show more than 1,700 Georgians died from overdoses last year, a decrease of more than 20 percent. Officials note the data for Georgia is still incomplete.

The report does not examine what is driving the decline. However, some theories include increased availability of overdose-reversing drugs, expanded access to addiction treatment programs, and shifts in drug use.

WSB Radio’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story.