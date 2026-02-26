More than 3 million Weber metal bristle grill brushes recalled over injury risk

More than 3.2 million Weber metal bristle grill brushes are under recall due to a risk of serious internal injury.

The recall involves grill brushes sold from 2011 through 2026 at Lowe’s, Home Depot, Ace Hardware, and Target stores, as well as online at Amazon and Weber.com. The brushes were sold for between $10 and $17.

The recall has been issued due to the fact that small metal wire bristles can detach from the brushes, stick to the grill or food, and cause serious internal injuries if ingested.

Weber is aware of at least 38 reports of small wire bristles detaching from the grill brushes. That includes four reports of consumers who swallowed the metal bristles and had to seek medical treatment to remove them from their digestive tract or throat.

Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled grill brushes and contact Weber for a new nylon brush.

