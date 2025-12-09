Metro Atlanta hospitals recognized among best for maternity care in new ranking

ATLANTA — Several metro Atlanta hospitals are earning national recognition for maternity care, according to the latest U.S. News & World Report rankings.

Three local facilities, Northside Hospital Gwinnett/Duluth, Northside Hospital Cherokee, and Tanner Medical Center in Villa Rica are rated “high performing” for their maternity care services.

State health data scientist Jennifer Winston says the report focuses on key health outcomes for new mothers and newborns. “Severe newborn complications rates which is obviously one of the highest priorities for both moms and for their doctors, and then also C-sections rates,” she said.

Five additional hospitals in the Atlanta region earned strong marks for maternity access, recognizing facilities that ensure communities have reliable care close to home. Winston said that access rating is an essential part of the rankings.

“Those are really important hospitals because they’re providing care to a community that might not otherwise have access to solid maternity care,” she said.

Winston says the ratings serve as a helpful resource for new and expecting parents. “These ratings are really intended to be a resource that parents can use in consultation with their doctor to make decisions about where they receive their maternity care,” she said.

U.S. News & World Report says the rankings highlight hospitals providing safe and supportive care for new moms and their babies across the Atlanta region.

WSB Radio’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story.