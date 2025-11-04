Listeria outbreak linked to prepared pasta meals reaches Georgia

ATLANTA — A multistate listeria outbreak tied to pre-packaged pasta meals has reached Georgia, federal health officials say.

At least 27 people across 18 states have been sickened, and six deaths have been reported nationwide. So far, no deaths have been confirmed in Georgia.

The outbreak has been linked to frozen and refrigerated meals supplied by Nate’s Fine Foods, sold under several store brands, including Trader Joe’s Cajun Style Blackened Chicken Breast Fettuccine Alfredo and Sprouts Farmers Market’s Smoked Mozzarella Pasta Salad.

Health experts warn that simply heating the products is not enough to kill the listeria bacteria. Officials are urging consumers to check their refrigerators and freezers for the recalled items and to avoid eating them.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to investigate the outbreak.