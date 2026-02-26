Health officials warn of measles risk as spring break nears

With spring break approaching, Florida is sending out a warning about measles as the state currently has the third-most cases in the nation.

Dr. Aileen Marty, an infectious disease expert in Florida, says travelers should make sure they are vaccinated before visiting areas with outbreaks.

“People who are coming to areas where there is an outbreak of measles, whether it is south Florida or Cancun, should make sure that they are fully vaccinated before they come,” Marty said.

Georgia has already had two confirmed cases of measles this year, including in a person who had traveled out of the state before coming down with the virus.

The Atlanta-based CDC recommends children receive their first dose of the measles vaccine between 12 and 15 months old and a second dose between 4 and 6 years old.

WSB Radio’s Judd Hickinbotham contributed to this story.