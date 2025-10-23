Health

Gum disease could be linked to increased risk of stroke and brain damage, study suggests

By WSB Radio News Staff
MINNEAPOLIS, MN — Gum disease could be linked to an increased risk of stroke and brain damage, according to a new study in Neurology Open Access.

Researchers say gum disease is associated with a higher chance of inflammation which has been tied to the hardening of the small blood vessels.

Adults with gum disease may also be more likely to have signs of damage to the brain’s white matter than people without gum disease.

With 3.5 billion people worldwide suffering from gum disease or cavities, according to the World Health Organization, researchers say prevention and treatment could be an important part of stroke prevention.

