Gerber issues voluntary recall due to presence of foreign material in Gerber® Arrowroot Biscuits

ARLINGTON, VA — Gerber Products Company has issued a voluntary recall for its Arrowroot biscuits as they may contain soft plastic and/or paper pieces.

This is a nationwide recall.

So far, no injuries or illnesses have occurred because of someone eating the items.

The company has said they are no longer working with the arrowroot flour supplier as the material came from them.

Anyone who purchased the product should avoid eating it and return it to the store for a refund.

Batch codes can be identified on the back of the product packaging.

For consumer support and product questions, Gerber is available 24/7 at 1-800-4-GERBER (1-800-443-7237)