Georgia receives nearly $220 million to strengthen rural health care

ATLANTA — Rural health care in Georgia is getting a major boost through new federal funding.

State officials say Georgia will receive nearly $219 million from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services as part of the Rural Health Transformation Program. The funding is part of a larger $50 billion federal initiative aimed at improving health care access in rural communities across the country.

Officials say Georgia’s portion is one of the largest awarded among all 50 states.

Governor Brian Kemp says the funding will help strengthen rural health care providers, bring more workers into the system, and modernize medical facilities across the state.

State leaders say the money will also support efforts to expand access to care, strengthen the health care workforce, and improve infrastructure in rural communities.

The state plans to outline when and where the funding will be distributed in the coming weeks. Officials say the public had input during the application process, and more details on next steps will be released in the new year.