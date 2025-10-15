Health

Georgia lawmakers seek to ensure continued access to COVID-19 vaccines amid new CDC guidance

By WSB Radio News Staff
Variant vaccines (Mirela Gherban/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ATLANTA — Doctors say they’ve seen a spike in confusion surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine this year following new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Jodie Guest, who teaches epidemiology at Emory University, hopes to help clear things up.

“We need to set the record straight on the confusion we’ve had over the past several weeks,” Guest said. “Now we can move forward, the new vaccines are here, it is the time to get it.”

The CDC’s updated guidelines pull back from broad support for universal vaccination, instead recommending that people consult with their doctors before deciding whether to get the shot.

In Georgia, some state lawmakers are now working to ensure continued access to the COVID-19 vaccine regardless of future federal changes. Democratic State Representative Lisa Campbell says she and several other legislators are preparing to propose a law that guarantees vaccine availability.

“What we saw in the last couple of weeks was really a delay based on some bureaucratic delays,” Campbell said. “This strange policy gap now that we have around COVID-19 vaccines, we’re really looking to make sure we close those gaps.”

Campbell added that lawmakers want to “ensure every Georgian has access to COVID-19 vaccines that are affordable.”

Currently, Georgians can still get COVID-19 vaccines without a prescription at pharmacies and public health departments.

WSB’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story

