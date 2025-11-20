Georgia launches new professional licensing system that cuts wait times to 18 days

ATLANTA — The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office has rolled out a newly overhauled professional licensing system aimed at dramatically reducing wait times and streamlining the process for workers across dozens of industries.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says the upgrade cuts the average processing time for a nursing license from 48 days to just 18, allowing workers to get on the job sooner.

“It’s more than just technology, it’s a structural upgrade that ensures that our government, our Secretary of State office works for citizens,” Raffensperger said.

The office oversees licensing for more than 240 industries, including plumbers, nurses, and other skilled professions. Raffensperger says the new online system cuts down on paperwork, improves turnaround times, and makes it easier for out-of-state professionals to obtain a Georgia license quickly.

“It’s really delivering faster service, it’s smarter government, and more responsive support to Georgians,” he said.

The revamped system is also projected to save the state $6 million a year.

