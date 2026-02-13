Georgia House advances bill allowing pharmacists to provide HIV prevention medication

ATLANTA — Georgia House lawmakers have advanced a bill that would allow pharmacists to provide HIV prevention medication.

The measure would allow a pharmacist to work alongside a doctor and provide two specific types of common HIV prevention medication.

State Rep. Karla Drenner says the legislation would help people in areas that do not have easy access to a doctor but likely have access to a local pharmacist.

“HIV has touched lives across Georgia, probably many of us know someone who has tested positive, or remember when outcomes were far worse than they are today,” Drenner said.

She added, “it keeps standards high, it reduces delay, and it protects lives.”

Drenner also stated, “In rural communities with provider shortages and in urban communities where appointment demands exceed capacity.”

She said early access to prevention is critical.

“We cannot change the losses of the past, but we can use the tools we have today to prevent future ones,” Drenner said.

In 2023, DPH reported more than 2,000 new cases, one of the highest totals in the country.

The bill now heads to the state Senate for consideration.

WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story.