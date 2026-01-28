Georgia gets failing grades in latest State of Tobacco report

ATLANTA — Georgia is again receiving failing marks when it comes to tobacco control, according to the American Lung Association’s annual State of Tobacco report.

The report gives Georgia an “F” in all five categories measured, including tobacco prevention programs, smoke-free workplace laws, quit programs, reducing the sale of flavored tobacco products, and tobacco taxes. The association says the grades show the state is not doing enough to prevent tobacco addiction or reduce tobacco-related deaths.

Dana Thompson with the American Lung Association in Georgia called the findings troubling.

“Unfortunately, it’s a little grim,” Thompson said. “We are once again identified as one of the worst graded states with the most need for improvement when it comes to tobacco control.”

The association says tobacco use remains a leading cause of preventable death, blaming it for nearly 12,000 deaths each year in Georgia alone. Thompson says the issue also carries a heavy financial cost.

“Annual healthcare expenditures in Georgia that are directly caused by tobacco use are over $3.6 billion,” she said.

Thompson also pointed to 2025 as a difficult year for tobacco prevention efforts.

“2025 overall was really a devastating year for tobacco prevention and control policies on the federal and state levels,” she said.

As a result of the report, the American Lung Association is calling on state lawmakers to take several actions, including increasing Georgia’s cigarette tax by $1.50 per pack. Georgia currently has the second-lowest cigarette tax in the country, at 37 cents per pack.

“One of the most effective ways to reduce tobacco use for low-income individuals and youth is to significantly increase those taxes on tobacco products,” Thompson said.

The association is also urging lawmakers to ramp up funding for Georgia’s tobacco prevention and control program and to remove a tobacco surcharge for those enrolled in Medicaid.

The American Lung Association says without stronger policies, Georgia will continue to see high rates of tobacco-related illness, deaths, and healthcare costs.

WSB Radio’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story.