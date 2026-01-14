Georgia confirms first bird flu case of the year

WALKER COUNTY, GA — Georgia has confirmed its first case of bird flu this year.

The Georgia Department of Agriculture says it has confirmed a case of highly pathogenic avian flu at a commercial poultry operation in Walker County in northwest Georgia.

State agriculture officials say a quarantine has now been issued for all nearby poultry sites.

The case marks the fourth commercial case of bird flu in Georgia since the nationwide outbreak began nearly four years ago.

An outbreak last February led to a statewide suspension of all poultry activities.