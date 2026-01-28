Early birds get the worm and beat night owls for healthier hearts, new research shows

UNITED KINGDOM — New research from a study in the Journal of the American Heart Association shows early birds may have healthier hearts than those who stay up late.

The findings show night owls had a 16% higher risk of having heart attacks or strokes.

Researchers looked at the health data from 323,000 adults participating in the U.K. Biobank for the study.

The American Heart Association recommends adults get an average of seven to nine hours of quality sleep a night to maintain optimal heart health.