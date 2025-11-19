Doctors warn of rising whooping cough cases as outbreaks spread to Georgia

ATLANTA — Health officials say whooping cough outbreaks are rising across the country and Georgia is seeing cases as well. Nationally, there were 6,600 reported cases in the first three months of this year, four times the pace of last year.

The Georgia Department of Public Health says the state has more than 480 cases as of last week. Two years ago, Georgia had 96 cases for the entire year.

Medical contributor Dr. Celine Gounder says part of the surge is due to waning immunity from the current whooping cough vaccine. “There is waning immunity with the pertussis whooping cough vaccines that we use,” she said. “This is related to a change made a few years ago to have vaccines that cause fewer allergic reactions or side effects, but at the same time the immunity doesn’t last as long.”

Pertussis, commonly known as whooping cough, is a highly contagious bacterial infection spread through coughing, sneezing, or direct contact.

While it can affect people of all ages, it is especially dangerous for infants under 6 months old, whose immune systems are still developing.

Early symptoms resemble a common cold; mild cough, runny nose, and fever. But after one to two weeks, the cough worsens into severe fits, often ending with a high-pitched “whoop” as the person gasps for air.

Experts also attribute the surge to waning vaccine protection and a rebound from low rates of pertussis during the COVID-19 pandemic, driven by social distancing.