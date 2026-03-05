CDC issues travel advisory for more than 30 countries due to polio concerns

ATLANTA — The Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a travel advisory for more than 30 countries due to the spread of polio.
Polio is a crippling and potentially deadly disease that affects the nervous system.
Some of the countries on the list include popular European tourist destinations such as Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom.
The following destinations have circulating poliovirus:
- Afghanistan
- Algeria
- Angola
- Benin
- Burkina Faso
- Cameroon
- Central African Republic
- Chad
- Côte d’Ivoire
- Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Djibouti
- Ethiopia
- Finland
- Gaza
- Germany
- Ghana
- Guinea
- Israel
- Niger
- Nigeria
- Pakistan
- Papua New Guinea
- Poland
- Senegal
- Somalia
- South Sudan
- Spain
- Sudan
- Tanzania
- United Kingdom
- Yemen
- Zimbabwe
Health officials are urging travelers from the United States to take extra precautions if they plan to visit countries included in the advisory.
Officials say both children and adults should make sure they are up to date on their vaccinations before traveling.