CDC investigates salmonella outbreak linked to supplement sold nationwide

ATLANTA — The Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating a salmonella outbreak linked to a popular powdered supplement sold nationwide.

Health officials say the outbreak is connected to the Original and Wild Berry flavors of Live It Up Super Greens Powder. So far, people in 21 states have gotten sick, with at least a dozen hospitalized.

No cases have been reported in Georgia, according to officials.

The products were sold nationwide and have expiration dates ranging from August 2026 through January 2028.

Consumers are being urged to check their pantries and throw away the recalled products if they have them.

Officials also recommend washing and sanitizing any surfaces that may have come into contact with the powder and to not consume the recalled supplement.

WSB Radio’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story.