Atlanta ranks among top U.S. cities for active lifestyle

ATLANTA — Atlanta ranks as the seventh-best city in the country for an active lifestyle, according to a new report from WalletHub.

The report points to lower prices for active destinations across the metro area, including gyms and tennis courts, as a key factor in Atlanta’s ranking.

Honolulu tops the list as the best city for an active lifestyle, while Seattle is ranked as having the most active residents. At the other end of the spectrum, WalletHub lists Laredo, Texas, and Newark, New Jersey, as the least active cities in the country.

The rankings compare cities nationwide based on factors tied to physical activity, access and affordability.