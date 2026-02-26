American Heart Association predicts rise in heart disease and stroke among women

ATLANTA — The American Heart Association is predicting a significant increase in the number of women suffering from heart disease or a stroke over the next 25 years.

According to the association, 60 percent of women will have at least one type of cardiovascular disease by 2050.

The report predicts the rise in cardiovascular disease will be fueled by increases in diabetes and obesity. It also forecasts that about one-third of girls between the ages of 2 and 19 will be obese by 2050.

While the association cites diabetes and obesity as drivers of the projected increase, it expects a decline in high cholesterol and smoking among women.

Georgia is often referred to as the buckle of the southeastern United States’ so-called “Stroke Belt,” and cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in the state.

A separate new analysis finds that an increasing number of people under the age of 55 are dying of heart attacks. The number of deaths was higher among women than men in the 18 to 54 age range.

Dr. Sadiya Khan, a professor of cardiovascular epidemiology at Northwestern University, says the findings are a call to action for people to minimize their risk factors.

“We’re seeing more and more young people with risk factors like obesity, diabetes, and high blood pressure,” Khan said.

Researchers looked at data from nearly a million hospitalizations from 2011 to 2022.

WSB Radio’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story.