American Cancer Society releases updated guidelines for at-home cancer tests

ATLANTA — The American Cancer Society is releasing updated guidance on at-home cervical cancer testing for women.

According to the new guidance, at-risk women between the ages of 25 and 65 may self-test for human papillomavirus (HPV) which causes the disease.

The FDA approved Teal Health’s at-home testing device in May.

One of the report’s co-authors, Dr. Robert Smith, said the update will “improve compliance with screening and reduce the risk of cervical cancer.”

However, follow-up testing is recommended three years after a negative result.