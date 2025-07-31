News

Georgia Senators support limits on U.S. weapons sales to Israel amid Gaza crisis

By WSB Radio News Staff
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 28: Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) (L) and Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) hold a news conference with fellow Democratic members of Congress to push for a solar tax credit at the U.S. Capitol on September 28, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Georgia Senators Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Georgia’s U.S. Senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff have voted in favor of a measure to restrict certain American weapons sales to Israel, citing growing humanitarian concerns in Gaza.

Both senators supported a measure to block rifle sales to Israel, citing growing international calls for the U.S. to respond to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

In a statement, Senator Warnock described the situation in Gaza as a “moral atrocity.” Senator Ossoff echoed those concerns, saying the U.S. must not ignore what he called “extreme mass deprivation” and the “intolerable starvation of children.”

However, the two senators diverged on another resolution that aimed to block the sale of certain defensive munitions to Israel. Ossoff voted against that measure, while Warnock voted in favor.

The votes come as the U.S. faces growing attention over its involvement in the conflict and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

WSB’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story

