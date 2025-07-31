Georgia Senators support limits on U.S. weapons sales to Israel amid Gaza crisis

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Georgia’s U.S. Senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff have voted in favor of a measure to restrict certain American weapons sales to Israel, citing growing humanitarian concerns in Gaza.

Both senators supported a measure to block rifle sales to Israel, citing growing international calls for the U.S. to respond to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

In a statement, Senator Warnock described the situation in Gaza as a “moral atrocity.” Senator Ossoff echoed those concerns, saying the U.S. must not ignore what he called “extreme mass deprivation” and the “intolerable starvation of children.”

However, the two senators diverged on another resolution that aimed to block the sale of certain defensive munitions to Israel. Ossoff voted against that measure, while Warnock voted in favor.

The votes come as the U.S. faces growing attention over its involvement in the conflict and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

WSB’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story