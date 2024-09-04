Georgia Gov. Kemp, President Biden promise resources in response to deadly Apalachee High shooting

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says he’s directing all available resources to Apalachee High School in Barrow County as a heavy police presence descends upon the campus.

Details at this time are unclear, but an incident on campus Wednesday morning at the high school in Winder, Ga. has left at least one person injured.

The high school was placed on a hard lockdown as officers investigate the incident.

In the meantime, Kemp has directed state resources to the high school and asked “all Georgians to join my family in praying for the safety of those in our classrooms, both in Barrow County and across the state.”

The governor said the state would continue to work with local, state and federal partners to gather more information and further respond to the incident.

President Joe Biden released a lengthy statement on Wednesday afternoon calling the shooting a “horrific reminder of how gun violence continues to tear our communities apart.”

Jill and I are mourning the deaths of those whose lives were cut short due to more senseless gun violence and thinking of all of the survivors whose lives are forever changed. What should have been a joyous back-to-school season in Winder, Georgia, has now turned into another horrific reminder of how gun violence continues to tear our communities apart. Students across the country are learning how to duck and cover instead of how to read and write. We cannot continue to accept this as normal. We are closely coordinating with officials at the federal, state and local level, and are grateful for the first responders who brought the suspect into custody and prevented further loss of life. Ending this gun violence epidemic is personal to me. It’s why I signed into law the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act – the most meaningful gun safety bill in decades – and have announced dozens of gun safety executive actions. I also established the first-ever White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention, overseen by Vice President Harris. We’ve made significant progress, but this crisis requires even more. After decades of inaction, Republicans in Congress must finally say ‘enough is enough’ and work with Democrats to pass common-sense gun safety legislation. We must ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines once again, require safe storage of firearms, enact universal background checks, and end immunity for gun manufacturers. These measures will not bring those who were tragically killed today back, but it will help prevent more tragic gun violence from ripping more families apart.

— — President Joe Biden

As authorities remain in place in Winder, lawmakers and leaders across Georgia shared their support and grief for the victims of the shooting.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens released a statement saying:

“My prayers are with the high school students, staff and families affected by the senseless act of violence in Winder, Georgia. I have been in contact with Chief Schierbaum, and the Atlanta Police Department has been working with the Atlanta Public Schools Police Department to bolster patrols around our schools for the rest of the day out of an abundance of caution. APD has also been on standby in case law enforcement agencies need assistance with this incident. May God comfort the victims and their loved ones in the difficult days ahead.” — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens

U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath also shared words of support, saying she was praying for the students of Apalachee High School and the larger Winder, Ga. community, adding “I am praying for families across our state and entire country. Too many continue to experience the pain of gun violence. No family should have to go through this.”

Just south of Barrow County, the Gwinnett County School District said that they were “deeply saddened by the tragic school shooting that took place in Barrow County today. While this incident did not directly involve our district, we understand it may cause concern and anxiety. Please know that we are taking this situation very seriously.”

The district also reminded their community that they were working closely with law enforcement and taking the situation seriously, including increasing patrols around the county’s schools.