GA antisemitism bill passes through Georgia General Assembly; awaiting Gov Kemp’s signature

Cheers erupted under the Golden Dome after House Bill 30, passed through the Georgia General Assembly on Thursday.

“It is time: Let the voice of Georgia be heard that antisemitism is condemned and rejected.” Senate President Pro Tem John Kennedy said.

Speaking with WSB’s Jonathan O’ Brien at the capitol, he also said, “What we did today was confirm that in Georgia no matter your origin, religion, your race, you’re gonna be safe.”

The bill will be able to protect the Jewish people from antisemitism without restricting the right of the First Amendment.

It passes the house 129-to-5. It’s now on the way to Governor’s Brian Kemp’s desk.

