Drone strikes parking lot near U.S. Consulate in Dubai

An investigation is underway after a drone hit a parking lot area near the United States Consulate in Dubai on Tuesday.

Moments ago on Capitol Hill, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio gave an update to reporters about the attack and the ongoing conflict in Iran.

American allies in the region have been targeted by strikes since the conflict began. U.S. installations across the Middle East, including embassies in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, have also been hit by drone attacks, officials add.

“A drone unfortunately struck a parking lot adjacent to the Chancellery building and set off a fire in that place. All personnel are accounted for as you’re aware, we began drawing down personnel from our diplomatic facilities in advance of this,” Rubio said.

According to the official Dubai Media Office, no injuries were reported.

“Dubai authorities have confirmed that a fire resulting from a drone-related incident near the US Consulate has been successfully contained. Emergency teams responded immediately. No injuries have been reported,” the official Dubai Media Office said.

