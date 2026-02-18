Delta flight grounded after cockpit nearly breached, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police say the cockpit was nearly breached on a Delta Air Lines flight that was grounded at William P. Hobby Airport early Wednesday morning.

Houston police said officers responded after being notified of an incident involving a flight.

Authorities say a Delta aircraft was parked at Gate 32, with multiple police vehicles surrounding it.

Police say a passenger on the plane attempted to breach the cockpit although the reason is unclear. The passenger has since been detained. Authorities say no one was injured.

According to Hobby Airport’s flight tracker, the plane was scheduled to depart for Atlanta at 5:30 a.m. Flight tracking data shows the aircraft returned to Hobby shortly after takeoff.

The investigation remains ongoing.