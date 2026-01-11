Woman killed in drive-by shooting outside funeral home

EAST POINT, GA — East Point police are searching for multiple suspects after a 55-year-old woman was shot and killed outside a funeral home during a wake.

Police say the shooting happened late Friday evening outside Gus Thornhill Funeral Home. Investigators say the woman had brought her daughter to her grandmother’s wake and was just steps from the door when several rounds of gunfire were discharged nearby.

The woman collapsed at the scene and was pronounced dead outside the funeral home. Police say another woman was also injured, but her injuries were not life-threatening.

According to investigators, the victim was well known and deeply respected in the southeast Atlanta community. East Point police say the family was already grieving the loss of a relative when the shooting occurred.

East Point Police Chief Shawn Buchanan offered condolences to the victim’s family and condemned the shooting, calling the suspects cowards and describing the violence as senseless.

Police say no arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing as officers work to identify and locate multiple suspects.

WSB Radio’s Tina Douglas contributed to this story.