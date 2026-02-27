Woman hospitalized after being shot inside southwest Atlanta home

ATLANTA — A woman was seriously injured after being shot inside her southwest Atlanta home early Friday morning.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting near the 4300 block of Greenleaf Circle just before 6 a.m.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that a suspect vehicle traveling on Greenleaf discharged multiple rounds from a firearm into the home. The victim was inside the home and was struck by gunfire as a result,” Atlanta police officials said.

The woman was rushed to the hospital. Her identity and the extent of her injuries have not been released.

Police said multiple shell casings were also found at the scene. Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting and identify any suspects.

The shooting remains under investigation.