Woman charged with murder in deadly I-285 shooting

ATLANTA — DeKalb County police say a woman has been charged in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this week.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot on I-285 at Glenwood Road early Tuesday morning, where they found a man with serious injuries.

“Officers found a man who had been shot with serious injuries. He was rushed to a hospital but died of his injuries,” said Officer Blaine Clark with DeKalb County Police.

Police said the victim, 50-year-old Tywarn Jones, was shot during an argument at a location on Marbut Road. A witness transported him from the scene and called for help along I-285.

Authorities said 45-year-old Anessa Burton has been arrested and charged with murder. She has been booked into the DeKalb County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.