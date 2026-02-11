Woman charged in connection to deadly Atlanta shooting in September

ATLANTA — A 33-year-old woman faces multiple charges including murder in connection to a shooting that left a woman injured and a man killed in Atlanta in September.

Police responded to a shooting at the 200 block of Grant Street around 12:15 p.m. on Sept. 19. Upon arrival, officers found a 33-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both rushed to the hospital where the man later died.

Police say Tomea Collins self-surrendered to Fulton County Jail. In addition to murder charges, Collins was charged with Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.

“Preliminary investigation suggests the shooting may have been the result of a domestic dispute,” Atlanta police officials said.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.