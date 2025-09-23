Crime And Law

Woman arrested, man still on the run in connection to metro Atlanta package theft

By WSB Radio News Staff
Screenshot of Brookhaven mail thief suspect and getaway van (Brookhaven Police)
By WSB Radio News Staff

BROOKHAVEN, GA — Police have captured and arrested the woman who was accused of stealing nearly 100 packages from a metro Atlanta apartment building last month.

Brookhaven police say Amanda Noble was captured on video at several apartment buildings taking packages from mailrooms on Aug. 5 and again on Aug. 23.

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat says Noble was arrested after investigators chased down a stolen van, driven by Donald Johnson.

Noble faces multiple charges, including obstruction, theft by receiving stolen property, and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Police believe Noble may also be responsible for similar crimes in surrounding areas.

Brookhaven police are continuing to search for Johnson.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!