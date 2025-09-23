Woman arrested, man still on the run in connection to metro Atlanta package theft

BROOKHAVEN, GA — Police have captured and arrested the woman who was accused of stealing nearly 100 packages from a metro Atlanta apartment building last month.

Brookhaven police say Amanda Noble was captured on video at several apartment buildings taking packages from mailrooms on Aug. 5 and again on Aug. 23.

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat says Noble was arrested after investigators chased down a stolen van, driven by Donald Johnson.

Noble faces multiple charges, including obstruction, theft by receiving stolen property, and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Police believe Noble may also be responsible for similar crimes in surrounding areas.

Brookhaven police are continuing to search for Johnson.