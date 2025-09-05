VIDEO: Brookhaven police looking for woman connected to several mail room thefts

BROOKHAVEN, GA — Brookhaven police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman wanted in connection with several mailroom thefts that took place last month.

The woman was captured on video at several apartment buildings taking packages from mailrooms on August 5 and again on the 23rd.

According to investigators, in the August 23rd burglary alone, nearly 100 packages were taken.

She was seen leaving in a white Ford transit-style van, possibly a 2017 model.

Police believe the same woman may be connected to additional thefts in the surrounding area.

“Our residents rely on the security of their homes and neighborhoods, and stealing mail and packages undermines that sense of safety,” said Brookhaven Police Chief Brandon Gurley. “We are asking for the community’s help. If you recognize this suspect or the vehicle, please contact us immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers Greater

Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.