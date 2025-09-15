Arrest warrant issued for woman connected to several mail room thefts in metro Atlanta

BROOKHAVEN, GA — Police have issued an arrest warrant for a woman who is accused of stealing nearly 100 packages at a metro Atlanta apartment building.

The woman police say was identified as Amanda Noble, was captured on video at several apartment buildings taking packages from mailrooms on Aug. 5 and again on Aug. 23. Investigators say in the Aug. 23 burglary alone, nearly 100 packages were taken.

Officers are also searching for a second suspect they believe to be working with Noble.

Police believe Noble may be responsible for similar crimes in surrounding areas. She was last seen in a white transit-style van, possible a 2017 model.

“Our residents rely on the security of their homes and neighborhoods, and stealing mail and packages undermines that sense of safety,” Brookhaven Police Chief Brandon Gurley previously said. “We are asking for the community’s help. If you recognize this suspect or the vehicle, please contact us immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.