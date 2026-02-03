Crime And Law

Woman arrested following death of 2-month-old in northwest Atlanta

By WSB Radio News Staff
2-month-old alcohol death Atlanta Omayrilin Colon is charged with murder and cruelty to children. She is accused of intentionally giving her 2-month-old alcohol, killing him.
ATLANTA — A woman now faces charges of murder and child cruelty following the death of a 2-month-old boy in northwest Atlanta.

First responders say the infant was not breathing when they arrived at a home on Perry Boulevard. The child was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office says the baby’s blood contained high levels of alcohol.

Authorities say 37-year-old Omayrillin Colon was later tracked down and arrested in Forest Park. She remains in the Fulton County Jail.

