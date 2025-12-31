Crime And Law

Wanted fugitive arrested after fleeing deputies in Norcross

By WSB Radio News Staff
Quintanilla Abraham Quintanilla Jr., seen in a 2005 photo. (Photo by Frank Casimiro/Getty Images)
By WSB Radio News Staff

NORCROSS, GA — Gwinnett County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a wanted fugitive following a traffic stop that turned into a brief chase in Norcross.

Authorities say Abraham Quintanilla was wanted on seven counts of aggravated assault. Deputies located him and attempted a traffic stop at the intersection of Langford Road and Buford Highway.

Investigators say Quintanilla fled the scene, striking two vehicles and an unmarked sheriff’s office vehicle in the process.

He was eventually taken into custody without further incident.

Officials say additional charges are expected. No other details have been released at this time.

Top Stories


Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage