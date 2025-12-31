Wanted fugitive arrested after fleeing deputies in Norcross

NORCROSS, GA — Gwinnett County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a wanted fugitive following a traffic stop that turned into a brief chase in Norcross.

Authorities say Abraham Quintanilla was wanted on seven counts of aggravated assault. Deputies located him and attempted a traffic stop at the intersection of Langford Road and Buford Highway.

Investigators say Quintanilla fled the scene, striking two vehicles and an unmarked sheriff’s office vehicle in the process.

He was eventually taken into custody without further incident.

Officials say additional charges are expected. No other details have been released at this time.