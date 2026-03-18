VA clinic in Jasper closed for the rest of the week after shooting

JASPER, GA — The VA clinic in Jasper will remain closed for the rest of the week following a deadly shooting outside the facility.

Jasper Police Chief Matt Dawkins says officers responded to the scene on East Church Street.

“One victim was located at the scene and transported for medical treatment before being airlifted to the hospital,” Dawkins said.

The VA confirms the victim is an employee, but there are few details about the suspect’s connection to the clinic or what led to the shooting. The employee’s condition is not known.

Police say the suspect, who was from Jasper, was confronted by officers outside the clinic and was shot and killed.

Dawkins says the shooting is a shock to the community.

“It’ll be eye opening for the citizens here, a lot of shock factor,” Dawkins said.

The VA says it is rescheduling appointments as necessary and will provide counseling and chaplain services to staff and veterans.

The investigation is ongoing, and officials have not released a possible motive.

WSB Radio’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story.