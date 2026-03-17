Shooting investigation underway at a VA clinic in Jasper

JASPER, GA — A shooting investigation is underway at a VA Clinic in Jasper on Tuesday afternoon.

Police, SWAT and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation responded to the area of East Church Street after reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located the suspected shooter on scene.

“The individual was confronted by responding officers, and was subsequently shot during the encounter,“ Jasper city officials said. ”One victim was located at the scene and was transported for medical treatment before being airlifted to a hospital. The current condition of the victim is not known at this time.”

The City of Jasper is asking people to avoid Highway 53 toward the VA Clinic.

Traffic has been directed away from the area of the investigation.

The GBI is leading the investigation, officials say.