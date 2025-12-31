Crime And Law

Undercover operation leads to multiple arrests for illegal drug distribution in Barrow County

By WSB Radio News Staff
BARROW COUNTY, GA — An undercover operation targeting illegal drug distribution leads to at least three arrests in Barrow County with more expected according to authorities.

The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office says 37-year old Winder man Roderick Billings faces multiple felony charges including the sale and trafficking of cocaine and methamphetamine.

Authorities also arrested 36-year old Georgeio Billings, and 44-year old Leonardo Hinton, who’s charged with multiple counts of selling cocaine.

The investigation remains ongoing.

