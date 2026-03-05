Uber driver shot while dropping off passengers in Atlanta

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a shooting near Noble Creek Drive that injured an Uber driver and another person on Thursday morning.

Authorities said the 39-year-old victim was dropping off ride-share passengers near the Collier Ridge Apartments when an argument escalated into gunfire.

Police officials said the Uber driver and another man were both injured in the shooting. Officers detained three men for questioning, including the other injured man, officials add.

Both victims were rushed to the hospital. The current extent of their injuries are unknown.

“What this driver went through is terrifying, and our thoughts are with him as he recovers. We removed the rider’s access to the Uber platform and stand ready to support law enforcement with their investigation,” an Uber spokesperson said in a statement.

The investigation is ongoing.