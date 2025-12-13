Two UGA players arrested, accused of shoplifting

ATHENS, GA — Two UGA football players are out of jail after being arrested for shoplifting on Friday.

Officials say Dontrell Glover and Bo Walker have posted bond hours after their arrests in Athens, according to jail records.

Glover is an offensive guard from Fairburn and was an all SEC Freshman selection who started the last 11 games this season.

Walker, a Decatur native, played in six games this season, but missed the SEC Championship game after a surgery.

The shoplifting charges are misdemeanors, officials said. No details have been released on the incident.