Two separate shootings in southwest Atlanta leave one dead, child injured

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating two separate shootings in southwest Atlanta that left a man dead and two others, including a child injured.

Officers were first called to Arthur Langford Jr. Place near Pryor Road, where they found a 38-year-old man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

About two hours later, officers responded to another shooting on Continental Colony Parkway near Greenbriar Mall. A 9-year-old boy and a woman were found with gunshot wounds to their legs. Both were taken to the hospital.

Investigators have not said whether the shootings are connected, and no arrests have been made in either case. Police have not released details on what led up to the gunfire or information on possible suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.