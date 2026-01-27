Two men in the United States illegally face drug trafficking charges in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Two men who are illegally in the United States from Mexico face charges after being arrested for drug trafficking in Atlanta.

According to federal drug agents, two men were selling meth out of an apartment near Piedmont Park.

Officials say agents found more than 40 kilograms of methamphetamine and 22 M30 pills that were suspected to contain fentanyl, and a loaded firearm inside the apartment.

U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Georgia says Juan Carlos Solano Lorenzo, 30, of Guerrero, Mexico, appeared before Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Russell G. Vineyard. He was charged with possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Jorge Luis Ramirez Bibiano, 28, of Guerrero, Mexico, also appeared before Judge Vineyard and was charged with possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by an illegal alien.

They are now in the custody of U.S. Marshals.

“Quick work by our law enforcement partners disrupted this drug trafficking enterprise,” said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. “Agents seized large quantities of drugs, a firearm, and subsequently arrested the two defendants who are in our country illegally and will face justice here.”